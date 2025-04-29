Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC Change of Command Ceremony

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Live stream recording of Col. Mark Stackle relinquishing command of BAMC to Col. Kevin Kelly.

