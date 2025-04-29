Italian Air Force returns to the AATTC for another round of training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An Italian Air Force C-27 Spartan, assigned to the 46th Air Brigade, conducts a training sortie while attending the Advanced Tactics Airlift Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, August 21, 2024. During the course they practiced Low-Level Navigation, Dissimilar Air Combat Training, Hostile Environment Training and airdrops. The mission of the AATTC, based in St. Joseph, Missouri, is increasing the warfighting effectiveness and survivability of mobility forces. Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to mobility aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, United States Marine Corps, and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)