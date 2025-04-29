Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian Air Force returns to the AATTC for another round of training

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    An Italian Air Force C-27 Spartan, assigned to the 46th Air Brigade, conducts a training sortie while attending the Advanced Tactics Airlift Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, August 21, 2024. During the course they practiced Low-Level Navigation, Dissimilar Air Combat Training, Hostile Environment Training and airdrops. The mission of the AATTC, based in St. Joseph, Missouri, is increasing the warfighting effectiveness and survivability of mobility forces. Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to mobility aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, United States Marine Corps, and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960693
    VIRIN: 240821-Z-YI114-4860
    Filename: DOD_110962853
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian Air Force returns to the AATTC for another round of training, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

