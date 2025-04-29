Multinational special operations forces service members conduct waterborne operations at TRADEWINDS 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Navy SEALs and Green Berets conduct waterborne operations training with members of Turks and Caicos Islands Regiment, Barbados Defence Force, and the Colombian army during TRADEWINDS 2025 (TW25) April 28, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Russell)