    Multinational special operations forces service members conduct waterborne operations at TRADEWINDS 25

    TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    04.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. John Russell 

    U.S. Army South

    Navy SEALs and Green Berets conduct waterborne operations training with members of Turks and Caicos Islands Regiment, Barbados Defence Force, and the Colombian army during TRADEWINDS 2025 (TW25) April 28, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Russell)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 10:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960690
    VIRIN: 250428-A-DR075-2001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110962787
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: TT

    This work, Multinational special operations forces service members conduct waterborne operations at TRADEWINDS 25, by SGT John Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Operations Forces
    TW25
    TRADEWINDS 25
    WING BOAT

