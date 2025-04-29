DOD Leaders Testify on Unmanned Aerial Systems

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Defense Department leaders testify on small unmanned aerial systems and counter-small UAS gaps, efforts and capabilities before the House Armed Services Committee tactical air and land forces subcommittee in Washington, May 1, 2025. Testifying are: Marine Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, deputy commandant of the Marine Corps for capabilities development and integration and the commanding general of the Marine Corps Combat Development Command; Army Lt. Gen. Robert Collins, principal military deputy to the assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology and director of the office of the assistant secretary of the Army, Army Acquisition Corps; and Army Maj. Gen. David Stewart, the director of the joint counter-small unmanned aircraft systems office.