Defense Department leaders testify on small unmanned aerial systems and counter-small UAS gaps, efforts and capabilities before the House Armed Services Committee tactical air and land forces subcommittee in Washington, May 1, 2025. Testifying are: Marine Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, deputy commandant of the Marine Corps for capabilities development and integration and the commanding general of the Marine Corps Combat Development Command; Army Lt. Gen. Robert Collins, principal military deputy to the assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology and director of the office of the assistant secretary of the Army, Army Acquisition Corps; and Army Maj. Gen. David Stewart, the director of the joint counter-small unmanned aircraft systems office.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 10:46
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|960688
|Filename:
|DOD_110962741
|Length:
|00:57:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DOD Leaders Testify on Unmanned Aerial Systems, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.