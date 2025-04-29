Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Leaders Testify on Unmanned Aerial Systems

    05.01.2025

    Defense Department leaders testify on small unmanned aerial systems and counter-small UAS gaps, efforts and capabilities before the House Armed Services Committee tactical air and land forces subcommittee in Washington, May 1, 2025. Testifying are: Marine Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, deputy commandant of the Marine Corps for capabilities development and integration and the commanding general of the Marine Corps Combat Development Command; Army Lt. Gen. Robert Collins, principal military deputy to the assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology and director of the office of the assistant secretary of the Army, Army Acquisition Corps; and Army Maj. Gen. David Stewart, the director of the joint counter-small unmanned aircraft systems office.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 10:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 960688
    Filename: DOD_110962741
    Length: 00:57:35
    Location: US

