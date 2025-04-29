AATTC loadmasters take flight to make drops

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Ray Munger and Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Reinert, loadmasters with the Advanced Airlift Tactics Center, perform an airdrop from a C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 180th Airlift Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, above St. Joseph, Missouri, March 21, 2024. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 10:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960685
|VIRIN:
|240321-Z-YI114-2005
|Filename:
|DOD_110962714
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
