    AATTC loadmasters take flight to make drops

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Ray Munger and Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Reinert, loadmasters with the Advanced Airlift Tactics Center, perform an airdrop from a C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 180th Airlift Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, above St. Joseph, Missouri, March 21, 2024. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960685
    VIRIN: 240321-Z-YI114-2005
    Filename: DOD_110962714
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    AATTC, C-130H Hercules, loadmaster, Air Mobility Command, MAF

