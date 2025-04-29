AATTC loadmasters take flight to make drops

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Ray Munger and Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Reinert, loadmasters with the Advanced Airlift Tactics Center, perform an airdrop from a C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 180th Airlift Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, above St. Joseph, Missouri, March 21, 2024. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)