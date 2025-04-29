Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Officer Training School Class 25-11 Graduation 60FPS

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Ronny Taylor 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Officer Training School held a graduation ceremony for Class 25-11 at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL., April 25, 2025. At OTS, civilians and prior enlisted service members with college degrees undergo a rigorous 60-day training program, culminating in their commissioning as officers in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. Shot at 60 fps. (U.S. Air Force video by Ronny Taylor)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 10:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960683
    VIRIN: 250424-F-BL084-9359
    Filename: DOD_110962690
    Length: 00:06:39
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Officer Training School Class 25-11 Graduation 60FPS, by Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    graduatation

