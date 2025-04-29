U.S. Air Force Officer Training School Class 25-11 Graduation 60FPS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960683" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Air Force Officer Training School held a graduation ceremony for Class 25-11 at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL., April 25, 2025. At OTS, civilians and prior enlisted service members with college degrees undergo a rigorous 60-day training program, culminating in their commissioning as officers in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. Shot at 60 fps. (U.S. Air Force video by Ronny Taylor)