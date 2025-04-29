Wiesbaden Drone Pilot Learns to Fly

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Ritzema, commander, 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 2n Multi-Domain Taskforce, and Spc. Samantha Zaldivar, an unmanned aerial vehicle operator with the Extended Range Sensing and Effects Company of the 2nd MDEB, begin preparations and training for Arcane Thunder 25 on Mainz Kastel Station, Germany, April 15, 2025. The battalion innovation lab added a virtual drone flight simulation to the established mission command software to streamline the reconnaissance process. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)
|04.10.2025
|05.01.2025 09:54
|Video Productions
|960676
|250415-A-UC561-1003
|DOD_110962556
|00:00:52
|DE
|1
|1
