    5-ship formation with 4 mobility airframes for AATTC Winter Training

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 180th Airlift Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, a C-130J Hercules, with the 61st Airlift Squadron, a C-17 Globemaster III, with the 97th Air Mobility Wing, and a C-5M Super Galaxy, assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron, fly in formation above Fort Huachuca, Arizona, during Winter Training at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, January 25, 2024. Winter Training is a break from the regular course schedule where the instructors of AATTC tweak the training scenarios for the coming year and perform them, with the help of guest units, to keep their skills fresh. This is the first time that a C-5 has practiced tactics taught at the AATTC. Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to mobility aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, United States Marine Corps, and 16 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 10:10
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    139th Airlift Wing, air mobility command, formation, Winter Training, MAF

