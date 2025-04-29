U.S Army Sgt. Jacob Fritz, lead manufacturer, 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, explains his tasks and leadership position in 2MEB's innovation lab, Apr. 2, 2024, on Mainz Kastel TMP Station in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The innovation lab was created to find cost-effective and beneficial ways to revolutionize warfighting with techniques such as 3-D printing and soldering. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey and Sgt. Deziree Keay)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 09:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960672
|VIRIN:
|042925-A-UP558-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110962432
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Using innovation to save equipment costs, by SGT Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.