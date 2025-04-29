Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Using innovation to save equipment costs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    04.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey 

    56th Artillery Command

    U.S Army Sgt. Jacob Fritz, lead manufacturer, 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, explains his tasks and leadership position in 2MEB's innovation lab, Apr. 2, 2024, on Mainz Kastel TMP Station in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The innovation lab was created to find cost-effective and beneficial ways to revolutionize warfighting with techniques such as 3-D printing and soldering. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey and Sgt. Deziree Keay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 09:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960672
    VIRIN: 042925-A-UP558-1001
    Filename: DOD_110962432
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Using innovation to save equipment costs, by SGT Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download