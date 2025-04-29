U.S. Soldiers conduct Table V Certification training in Romania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct training on the speed assembly of the OE-254/GRC Ground Antenna during the Artillery Table V Certification at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, April 30, 2025. The Soldiers held a friendly competition in order to push each other on making their assembly as fast and as swift as possible. Trainings like these allows for Soldiers to become well equipped with their communication systems as well as improve readiness and warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)