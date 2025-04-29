U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct training on the speed assembly of the OE-254/GRC Ground Antenna during the Artillery Table V Certification at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, April 30, 2025. The Soldiers held a friendly competition in order to push each other on making their assembly as fast and as swift as possible. Trainings like these allows for Soldiers to become well equipped with their communication systems as well as improve readiness and warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 09:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960670
|VIRIN:
|250430-A-WB532-2230
|Filename:
|DOD_110962424
|Length:
|00:09:01
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Soldiers conduct Table V Certification training in Romania, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
