    U.S. Soldiers conduct Table V Certification training in Romania

    ROMANIA

    04.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct training on the speed assembly of the OE-254/GRC Ground Antenna during the Artillery Table V Certification at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, April 30, 2025. The Soldiers held a friendly competition in order to push each other on making their assembly as fast and as swift as possible. Trainings like these allows for Soldiers to become well equipped with their communication systems as well as improve readiness and warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 09:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960670
    VIRIN: 250430-A-WB532-2230
    Filename: DOD_110962424
    Length: 00:09:01
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers conduct Table V Certification training in Romania, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Romania
    air assault
    Fire Support Battery
    Communication Cable and Antenna Systems
    101st (AASLT)

