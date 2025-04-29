Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Cowboy: U.S. Soldiers, German & Czech communities hold festival to commemorate unique WWII battle

    CZECH REPUBLIC

    04.30.2025

    Video by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment completed a spur ride and participated in Operation Cowboy at Hostoun, Czech Republic, April 30, 2025. This event commemorated the 80th anniversary of Operation Cowboy, which took place in the final days of World War II on April 28, 1945, in which American troops from 2nd Cavalry Regiment liberated the citizens of Hostoun, Czech Republic from Waffen-SS control and rescued hundreds of Lipizzaner horses from a breeding farm in Hostoun from being executed by occupying forces. During the battle, two American Soldiers from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Pfc. Raymond E. Manz and Tech/5 Owen W. Sutton, were killed. The wreath-laying ceremonies and the memorial statue in the town square of Hostoun continue to honor their sacrifices today.

    U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee
    Runtime: 00:06:31

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 09:35
    WWII
    EUCOM
    2cr
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    OperationCowboy

