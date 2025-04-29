Operation Cowboy: U.S. Soldiers, German & Czech communities hold festival to commemorate unique WWII battle

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment completed a spur ride and participated in Operation Cowboy at Hostoun, Czech Republic, April 30, 2025. This event commemorated the 80th anniversary of Operation Cowboy, which took place in the final days of World War II on April 28, 1945, in which American troops from 2nd Cavalry Regiment liberated the citizens of Hostoun, Czech Republic from Waffen-SS control and rescued hundreds of Lipizzaner horses from a breeding farm in Hostoun from being executed by occupying forces. During the battle, two American Soldiers from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Pfc. Raymond E. Manz and Tech/5 Owen W. Sutton, were killed. The wreath-laying ceremonies and the memorial statue in the town square of Hostoun continue to honor their sacrifices today.
U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee
Runtime: 00:06:31
00;06 Soldiers participate in ruck march during Operation Cowboy
00;19 Soldiers participate in ruck march during Operation Cowboy
00;33 Soldiers participate in ruck march during Operation Cowboy
00;41 Soldiers participate in ruck march during Operation Cowboy
00;59 Soldiers participate in ruck march during Operation Cowboy
01;14 Soldiers stop at memorial during during Operation Cowboy
01;20 Soldiers complete workout during Operation Cowboy
01;31 Soldiers complete workout during Operation Cowboy
01;44 Soldiers participate in spur ride ceremony during Operation Cowboy
02;01 Soldiers participate in spur ride ceremony during Operation Cowboy
02;12 Wreaths are laid in memory during Operation Cowboy memorial service
02;22 Wreaths are laid in memory during Operation Cowboy memorial service
02;41 A convoy leaves a memorial site during Operation Cowboy memorial service
03:01 A convoy leaves a memorial site during Operation Cowboy memorial service
03:24 A convoy leaves a memorial site during Operation Cowboy memorial service
03:37 A convoy leaves a memorial site during Operation Cowboy memorial service
03:53 Wreath are lain in memory during Operation Cowboy memorial service
04:10 Wreath are lain in memory during Operation Cowboy memorial service
04:21 Wreath are lain in memory during Operation Cowboy memorial service
04:39 Color guard Soldiers stand at memorial during Operation Cowboy
04:47 Chorus sings The Star-Spangled Banner
05:12 Chorus sings National Anthem of Czech Republic
05:30 Speech is made at memorial during Operation Cowboy
05:43 Wreaths are laid in memory during Operation Cowboy memorial service
05:58 U.S. and Allied forces perform precision jumps during Operation Cowboy memorial service
06:15 U.S. and Allied forces perform precision jumps during Operation Cowboy memorial service
