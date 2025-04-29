Operation Cowboy: U.S. Soldiers, German & Czech communities hold festival to commemorate unique WWII battle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment completed a spur ride and participated in Operation Cowboy at Hostoun, Czech Republic, April 30, 2025. This event commemorated the 80th anniversary of Operation Cowboy, which took place in the final days of World War II on April 28, 1945, in which American troops from 2nd Cavalry Regiment liberated the citizens of Hostoun, Czech Republic from Waffen-SS control and rescued hundreds of Lipizzaner horses from a breeding farm in Hostoun from being executed by occupying forces. During the battle, two American Soldiers from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Pfc. Raymond E. Manz and Tech/5 Owen W. Sutton, were killed. The wreath-laying ceremonies and the memorial statue in the town square of Hostoun continue to honor their sacrifices today.



U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee

Runtime: 00:06:31



00;06 Soldiers participate in ruck march during Operation Cowboy

00;19 Soldiers participate in ruck march during Operation Cowboy

00;33 Soldiers participate in ruck march during Operation Cowboy

00;41 Soldiers participate in ruck march during Operation Cowboy

00;59 Soldiers participate in ruck march during Operation Cowboy

01;14 Soldiers stop at memorial during during Operation Cowboy

01;20 Soldiers complete workout during Operation Cowboy

01;31 Soldiers complete workout during Operation Cowboy

01;44 Soldiers participate in spur ride ceremony during Operation Cowboy

02;01 Soldiers participate in spur ride ceremony during Operation Cowboy

02;12 Wreaths are laid in memory during Operation Cowboy memorial service

02;22 Wreaths are laid in memory during Operation Cowboy memorial service

02;41 A convoy leaves a memorial site during Operation Cowboy memorial service

03:01 A convoy leaves a memorial site during Operation Cowboy memorial service

03:24 A convoy leaves a memorial site during Operation Cowboy memorial service

03:37 A convoy leaves a memorial site during Operation Cowboy memorial service

03:53 Wreath are lain in memory during Operation Cowboy memorial service

04:10 Wreath are lain in memory during Operation Cowboy memorial service

04:21 Wreath are lain in memory during Operation Cowboy memorial service

04:39 Color guard Soldiers stand at memorial during Operation Cowboy

04:47 Chorus sings The Star-Spangled Banner

05:12 Chorus sings National Anthem of Czech Republic

05:30 Speech is made at memorial during Operation Cowboy

05:43 Wreaths are laid in memory during Operation Cowboy memorial service

05:58 U.S. and Allied forces perform precision jumps during Operation Cowboy memorial service

06:15 U.S. and Allied forces perform precision jumps during Operation Cowboy memorial service