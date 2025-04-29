Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Leadership at the Helm to Drive Warfighter Readiness and Medical Force Generation

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rigel Jamero 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    ROTA, Spain – Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota marked a significant milestone with a Change of Command Ceremony on April 11, 2025. Following a time-honored tradition and protocol, Capt. William Scouten concluded his two-year tenure by relinquishing command to Capt. Michael Mercado.

    Location: ROTA, ES

    Change of Command Ceremony
    Naval Station Rota
    Naval Hospital Rota
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic: NMFL
    Defense Health Network Europe
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota

