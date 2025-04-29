New Leadership at the Helm to Drive Warfighter Readiness and Medical Force Generation

ROTA, Spain – Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota marked a significant milestone with a Change of Command Ceremony on April 11, 2025. Following a time-honored tradition and protocol, Capt. William Scouten concluded his two-year tenure by relinquishing command to Capt. Michael Mercado.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 09:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960661
|VIRIN:
|250411-N-IP048-9471
|Filename:
|DOD_110962350
|Length:
|00:17:18
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
