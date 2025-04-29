LRMC Designation Ceremony

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) held a ceremony to commemorate its designation as a Supra Regional Trauma center by the German Society for Trauma Surgery, in Landstuhl, Germany, on April 25, 2025. LRMC is the first and only U.S. hospital overseas to receive this designation. U.S. Army Col. Theodore Brown, LRMC commander, gave opening remarks at the ceremony and discussed what this achievement means. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)
