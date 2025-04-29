Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC Designation Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Juliana Londono 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) held a ceremony to commemorate its designation as a Supra Regional Trauma center by the German Society for Trauma Surgery, in Landstuhl, Germany, on April 25, 2025. LRMC is the first and only U.S. hospital overseas to receive this designation. U.S. Army Col. Theodore Brown, LRMC commander, gave opening remarks at the ceremony and discussed what this achievement means. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 09:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960660
    VIRIN: 250425-F-QO967-9175
    Filename: DOD_110962343
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRMC Designation Ceremony, by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

