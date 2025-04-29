LRMC Designation Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) held a ceremony to commemorate its designation as a Supra Regional Trauma center by the German Society for Trauma Surgery, in Landstuhl, Germany, on April 25, 2025. LRMC is the first and only U.S. hospital overseas to receive this designation. U.S. Army Col. Theodore Brown, LRMC commander, gave opening remarks at the ceremony and discussed what this achievement means. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)