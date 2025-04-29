U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct Table XII live-fire qualification on their M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 29, 2025. Table XII qualification is a live-fire exercise to certify a crew chief and their members on their assigned weapons system. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
"Battering Ram" by Josef Haraldsson is licensed under De Wolf Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment's license please email team@dewolfmusic.com
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 08:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960650
|VIRIN:
|250429-A-GV482-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_110962254
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 41st FAB Soldiers conduct M270A2 live-fire on Grafenwoehr Training Area, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.