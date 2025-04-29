41st FAB Soldiers conduct M270A2 live-fire on Grafenwoehr Training Area

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960650" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct Table XII live-fire qualification on their M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 29, 2025. Table XII qualification is a live-fire exercise to certify a crew chief and their members on their assigned weapons system. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



"Battering Ram" by Josef Haraldsson is licensed under De Wolf Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment's license please email team@dewolfmusic.com