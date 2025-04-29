Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shaping the Shore: The Work Behind Presque Isle’s Beaches

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District discuss observations during a semi-annual “beach walk” at Presque Isle State Park in Erie, Pennsylvania, April 24, 2025. The semi-annual walk is an opportunity to survey the results of shoreline erosion, which is limited by 55 rubble mound breakwaters and annual sand nourishment conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District. (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 08:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960649
    VIRIN: 250424-A-FB511-3029
    Filename: DOD_110962239
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaping the Shore: The Work Behind Presque Isle’s Beaches, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Presque Isle
    Presque Isle Beach Nourishment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download