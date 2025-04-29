Shaping the Shore: The Work Behind Presque Isle’s Beaches

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District discuss observations during a semi-annual “beach walk” at Presque Isle State Park in Erie, Pennsylvania, April 24, 2025. The semi-annual walk is an opportunity to survey the results of shoreline erosion, which is limited by 55 rubble mound breakwaters and annual sand nourishment conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District. (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt)
|04.24.2025
|05.01.2025 08:02
|Video Productions
|960649
|250424-A-FB511-3029
|DOD_110962239
|00:02:13
|ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|1
|1
