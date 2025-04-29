Shaping the Shore: The Work Behind Presque Isle’s Beaches

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District discuss observations during a semi-annual “beach walk” at Presque Isle State Park in Erie, Pennsylvania, April 24, 2025. The semi-annual walk is an opportunity to survey the results of shoreline erosion, which is limited by 55 rubble mound breakwaters and annual sand nourishment conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District. (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt)