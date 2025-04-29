Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Jackson Retiree Appreciation Days - Welcome Message

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Jackson garrison commander, Col. Timothy Hickman, welcomes retirees from all service branches to participate in the 2025 Fort Jackson Retiree Appreciation Days, May 1-3, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 07:56
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

