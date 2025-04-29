Estonian HIMARS Unveiling Ceremony (A-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel, commanding general of the Estonian Division; 1st Lt. Michael Straight, a platoon Leader assigned to Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps; and Lt. Col. Andrew Underwood, chief of the Office of Defense Cooperation, are interviewed after an unveiling ceremony for six M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) at Amari Air Base, Estonia, April 30, 2025. Originally approved for sale to Estonia in 2022 by the U.S. State Department, the HIMARS gives precise long-range artillery capabilities to enhance national security and regional stability. U.S. Soldiers, supporting Task Force Voit, have trained Estonian soldiers on operating the system before the delivery. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)



00;05;00 - 01;08;28 Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel speaks about the formation of the Estonian division and the importance of long-range missile capabilities.

00;29;10 - 00;39;23 Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel speaks about how Task Force Voit's presence in Estonia helped the Estonian division develop and grow as a unit.

01;08;28 - 01;25;00 1st Lt. Michael Straight speaks about the purpose of U.S. participation and the importance of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

01;25;00 - 02;50;29 Lt. Col. Andrew Underwood speaks about V Corps efforts to create a European HIMARS initiative, and how Estonia shaved 2 years off the capability timeline to be fully capable of using the HIMARS safely and effectively.

02;32;16 - 02;39;00 Lt. Col. Andrew Underwood speaks about Estonia's defense spending budget.

02;39;00 - 02;50;02 Lt. Col. Andrew Underwood speaks about the privilege of working with the Estonians.