    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment snipers train on weapons familiarization on Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.27.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct sniper weapons familiarization training on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 28-29, 2025. The range provided an opportunity for Soldiers to sharpen marksmanship fundamentals, increase confidence with their weapons systems, and prepare for future sniper-specific operations and evaluations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
    Shot list:
    00:00:06:00 – Slow motion round ejection from sniper rifle
    00:00:56:02 – Soldiers firing on sniper range during daytime
    00:01:47:06 – Barrett .50 caliber spent rounds captured during firing
    00:01:51:06 – Timelapse of Soldiers conducting weapons familiarization
    00:01:55:06 – Soldiers performing night training tasks

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 04:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960636
    VIRIN: 250428-A-UV911-4999
    PIN: 123567
    Filename: DOD_110961891
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment snipers train on weapons familiarization on Grafenwoehr Training Area, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    2CR
    VCORPS
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    ToujoursPret

