3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment snipers train on weapons familiarization on Grafenwoehr Training Area

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct sniper weapons familiarization training on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 28-29, 2025. The range provided an opportunity for Soldiers to sharpen marksmanship fundamentals, increase confidence with their weapons systems, and prepare for future sniper-specific operations and evaluations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)

Shot list:

00:00:06:00 – Slow motion round ejection from sniper rifle

00:00:56:02 – Soldiers firing on sniper range during daytime

00:01:47:06 – Barrett .50 caliber spent rounds captured during firing

00:01:51:06 – Timelapse of Soldiers conducting weapons familiarization

00:01:55:06 – Soldiers performing night training tasks