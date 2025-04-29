Explore Europe: Palermo

PALERMO, Italy (April 29, 2025) Travel video made to showcase Palermo, Sicily, the capital of Sicily. Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) provides tours such as this to servicemembers and DoD civilians stationed overseas as part of its mission to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)
