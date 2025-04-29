Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan JOTC 5k

    PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Philippine Army Soldiers from the 5th and 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division conduct a 5-kilometer run during the Lightning Academy Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) in Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 23, 2025, as part of Exercise Balikatan 25. This event is one of the critical tasks for students to complete to earn their “Jungle” Tab from JOTC.

    Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Taylor Gray)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 03:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960630
    VIRIN: 250423-A-YX677-3615
    Filename: DOD_110961822
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: PH

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsAlliesPartners
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

