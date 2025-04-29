Balikatan JOTC 5k

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Philippine Army Soldiers from the 5th and 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division conduct a 5-kilometer run during the Lightning Academy Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 23, 2025, as part of Exercise Balikatan 25. This event is one of the critical tasks for students to complete to earn their “Jungle” Tab from JOTC.

Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Taylor Gray)