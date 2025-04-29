Balikatan 25: We are Balikatan

Armed Forces of the Philippines Air Force Staff Sgt. Leomar Junnel Del Rosario, an operations non-commissioned officer with Combined Joint Civil Military Operations Task Force, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabriel Hampton, a fire support Marine with the I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in an interview in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 29, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Caroline Sauder)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 01:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960626
|VIRIN:
|250429-A-WN944-3967
|Filename:
|DOD_110961758
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
