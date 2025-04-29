Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Response exercise interview

    PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Caroline Sauder 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Philippine Army Col. Edgardo V. Talaroc Jr., commanding officer of the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force, conducts an interview in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 28, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Caroline Sauder)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 01:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960625
    VIRIN: 250428-A-WN944-2726
    Filename: DOD_110961757
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: PH

    This work, Balikatan 25: Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Response exercise interview, by SGT Caroline Sauder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Balikatan
    #FriendsPartnersAllies
    #Philippines
    #Balikatan25
    #BK25

