U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 541st and 581st Quartermaster Company, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Inf. Div., and Republic of Korea Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Food Service Battalion, 1st Logistics Support Brigade, conduct a R.O.K.-U.S. Combined Tactical Field Feeding Training at the Multi-Purpose Training Range, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 25, 2025. The purpose of the training was to enhance the understanding of the ROK and US field feeding capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)