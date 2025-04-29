U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 541st and 581st Quartermaster Company, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Inf. Div., and Republic of Korea Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Food Service Battalion, 1st Logistics Support Brigade, conduct a R.O.K.-U.S. Combined Tactical Field Feeding Training at the Multi-Purpose Training Range, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 25, 2025. The purpose of the training was to enhance the understanding of the ROK and US field feeding capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 01:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960623
|VIRIN:
|250430-A-KM154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110961750
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, R.O.K.-U.S. Combined Tactical Field Feeding Training, by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS
