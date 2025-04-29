Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    R.O.K.-U.S. Combined Tactical Field Feeding Training

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 541st and 581st Quartermaster Company, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Inf. Div., and Republic of Korea Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Food Service Battalion, 1st Logistics Support Brigade, conduct a R.O.K.-U.S. Combined Tactical Field Feeding Training at the Multi-Purpose Training Range, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 25, 2025. The purpose of the training was to enhance the understanding of the ROK and US field feeding capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 01:33
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    This work, R.O.K.-U.S. Combined Tactical Field Feeding Training, by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Field Feeding; Camp Humphreys; 2nd Infantry Division; 2ID; ROKA; Training

