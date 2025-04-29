The Interment Ceremony of William J. Chrysler (Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry a Canadian War Veteran of the Battle of Gapyeong) at United Nations Military Cemetery Korea (UNMCK) in Busan, April 22, 2025. William J. Chrysler passed away in November at the age of 94 fulfilled his wish to be laid to rest in the country he once defended and continued to support after the war.
This work, William J. Chrysler Interment Ceremony, by SGT isaiah edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
