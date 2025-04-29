William J. Chrysler Interment Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960619" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Interment Ceremony of William J. Chrysler (Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry a Canadian War Veteran of the Battle of Gapyeong) at United Nations Military Cemetery Korea (UNMCK) in Busan, April 22, 2025. William J. Chrysler passed away in November at the age of 94 fulfilled his wish to be laid to rest in the country he once defended and continued to support after the war.