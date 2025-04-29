Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    William J. Chrysler Interment Ceremony

    BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    04.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. isaiah edwards 

    AFN Daegu

    The Interment Ceremony of William J. Chrysler (Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry a Canadian War Veteran of the Battle of Gapyeong) at United Nations Military Cemetery Korea (UNMCK) in Busan, April 22, 2025. William J. Chrysler passed away in November at the age of 94 fulfilled his wish to be laid to rest in the country he once defended and continued to support after the war.

