Japandasia 2025 [NO GRAPHICS]

Joan K. Mendel Elementary School hosted Japandasia on Yokota Air Base on April 29, 2025. This all-day celebration is to celebrate the activities that are special to Japan.
|04.28.2025
|05.01.2025 01:14
|Package
|960616
|250429-F-HI767-3480
|DOD_110961743
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|0
|0
