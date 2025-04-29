Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japandasia 2025

    JAPAN

    04.29.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    Joan K. Mendel Elementary School hosted Japandasia on Yokota Air Base on April 29, 2025. This all-day celebration is to celebrate the activities that are special to Japan.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 00:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960615
    VIRIN: 250429-F-HI767-4984
    Filename: DOD_110961718
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    #Japandasia #YokotaAirBase #Friendship

