U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Herman, a logistics specialist with 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion, discusses his experience as a student during the inaugural autonomous low-profile vessel training conducted by III Marine Expeditionary Force, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, aboard White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 14, 2025. The ALPV training simulates expeditionary resupply procedures, enabling non-infantry Marines to operate in amphibious environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 01:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960613
|VIRIN:
|250414-M-KJ570-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110961714
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III EOTG Conducts ALPV Training, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
