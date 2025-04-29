Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III EOTG Conducts ALPV Training

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Herman, a logistics specialist with 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion, discusses his experience as a student during the inaugural autonomous low-profile vessel training conducted by III Marine Expeditionary Force, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, aboard White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 14, 2025. The ALPV training simulates expeditionary resupply procedures, enabling non-infantry Marines to operate in amphibious environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Location: WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, III EOTG Conducts ALPV Training, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

