25-2ID IT B-Roll 1

Members from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency conduct an investigation mission in Morotai, Indonesia, April 16, 2025. One objective for the mission is to gather information from witnesses regarding the possible location of American remains from World War II. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Austin Boucher)