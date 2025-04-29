Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25-2ID IT B-Roll 1

    INDONESIA

    04.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Austin Boucher 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Members from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency conduct an investigation mission in Morotai, Indonesia, April 16, 2025. One objective for the mission is to gather information from witnesses regarding the possible location of American remains from World War II. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Austin Boucher)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 01:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960608
    VIRIN: 250416-A-EX720-6159
    Filename: DOD_110961631
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: ID

    investigation
    WW2
    Morotai

