Service members from multiple nations celebrate ANZAC Day at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, April 25, 2025. Anzac Day commemorates the landing of Australian & New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) on the Gallipoli peninsula on April 25, 1915.
04.24.2025
05.01.2025
|Package
|960606
|250425-A-EL257-1001
|DOD_110961581
|00:01:00
|Location:
SEOUL, KR
|0
|0
