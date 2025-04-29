Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ANZAC Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Service members from multiple nations celebrate ANZAC Day at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, April 25, 2025. Anzac Day commemorates the landing of Australian & New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) on the Gallipoli peninsula on April 25, 1915.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 00:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960606
    VIRIN: 250425-A-EL257-1001
    Filename: DOD_110961581
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEOUL, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANZAC Day, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANZAC 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download