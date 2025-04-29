Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130J Transports NMESIS from Bosco

    PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marines with Medium-Range Missile Battery, 3rd Marine Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division transport the Navy-Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System on a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to 39th Airlift Squadron during Exercise Balikatan 25 in Basco, Philippines, April 28, 2025. This marks the inaugural deployment of the newly fielded Marine Corps weapon system to the Philippines and serves as a major milestone for the continuously developing U.S.-Philippine Alliance. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 01:55
    Category: B-Roll
