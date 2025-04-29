Combat Search and Rescue Training Exercise 25-2 covers US and ROKAF interoperability from air operations, command and SERE. this training is designed to allow US and ROKAF forces to come together and train together on skills involving search and rescue along the peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 21:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960601
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-SA893-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110961533
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat Search and Rescue Training Exercise 25-2, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.