Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Search and Rescue Training Exercise 25-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Combat Search and Rescue Training Exercise 25-2 covers US and ROKAF interoperability from air operations, command and SERE. this training is designed to allow US and ROKAF forces to come together and train together on skills involving search and rescue along the peninsula.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 21:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960601
    VIRIN: 250425-F-SA893-1001
    Filename: DOD_110961533
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Search and Rescue Training Exercise 25-2, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    SERE
    ROKAF
    HH-60
    CSARTE 25-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download