412th Theater Engineer Command Best Squad Competition 2025

Soldiers from the 411th Engineer Brigade, 926th Engineer Brigade, and 206th Regional Support Group competed in the 412th Theater Engineer Command Best Squad Competition at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, April 22–25, 2025. Over the course of 72 hours, 15 Soldiers tested their physical and mental endurance through a series of events, including the Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, situational training lanes, a ruck march, confidence course, leadership reaction course, simulator training, and a board appearance. The competition identified the squad best prepared to represent the 412th TEC at the next level.