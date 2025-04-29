Modern Day Marine 2025: Accelerating the Maritime Expeditionary Warfare Advantage

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, Australian Army Brig. Dave Kelly and U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Jimmy Pitts give their remarks during the Accelerating the Maritime Expeditionary Warfare Advantage panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C. April 30, 2025. This three-day event brings together representatives from the military, industry, and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the Corps. At Modern Day Marine, the Marine Corps can engage, educate, and increase the understanding of the organization through exhibits and presentations showcasing a responsive, adaptive, and technologically advanced force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|04.30.2025
|04.30.2025 20:27
|B-Roll
|960599
|250430-M-SD553-4170
|DOD_110961456
|00:58:36
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|1
|1
