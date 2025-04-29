Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern Day Marine 2025: Accelerating the Maritime Expeditionary Warfare Advantage

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, Australian Army Brig. Dave Kelly and U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Jimmy Pitts give their remarks during the Accelerating the Maritime Expeditionary Warfare Advantage panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C. April 30, 2025. This three-day event brings together representatives from the military, industry, and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the Corps. At Modern Day Marine, the Marine Corps can engage, educate, and increase the understanding of the organization through exhibits and presentations showcasing a responsive, adaptive, and technologically advanced force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 20:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960599
    VIRIN: 250430-M-SD553-4170
    Filename: DOD_110961456
    Length: 00:58:36
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Modern Day Marine 2025: Accelerating the Maritime Expeditionary Warfare Advantage, by Cpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ModernDayMarine
    U.S. Marine Corps
    MDM2025
    MDM25

