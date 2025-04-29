Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern Day Marine 2025: Delivering the Modern Warfighter

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell, Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Charles Chiarotti, Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson, Maj. Gen. Anthony Henderson and Brig. Gen Matthew Tracy, speak at the ”Delivering the Modern Warfighter” panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 30, 2025. This three-day event brings together representatives from the military, industry, and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the Corps. At Modern Day Marine, the Marine Corps can engage, educate, and increase the understanding of the organization through exhibits and presentations showcasing a responsive, adaptive, and technologically advanced force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 20:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:58:52
    MDM2025

