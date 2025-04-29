Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Charles Chiarotti, Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson, Maj. Gen. Anthony Henderson and Brig. Gen Matthew Tracy, speak at the ”Delivering the Modern Warfighter” panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 30, 2025. This three-day event brings together representatives from the military, industry, and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the Corps. At Modern Day Marine, the Marine Corps can engage, educate, and increase the understanding of the organization through exhibits and presentations showcasing a responsive, adaptive, and technologically advanced force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 20:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960598
|VIRIN:
|250430-M-BL153-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110961452
|Length:
|00:58:52
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Modern Day Marine 2025: Delivering the Modern Warfighter, by LCpl Matthew McDonnell, Cpl Joshua Munsen and Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
