Modern Day Marine 2025: Delivering Logistics Lethality in Support of Force Design

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics, gives his remarks during the Delivering Logistics Lethality in Support of Force Design panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C. April 30, 2025. This three-day event brings together representatives from the military, industry, and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the Corps. At Modern Day Marine, the Marine Corps can engage, educate, and increase the understanding of the organization through exhibits and presentations showcasing a responsive, adaptive, and technologically advanced force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
