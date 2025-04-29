Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern Day Marine 2025 - Requirements, Experimentation and Acquisitions

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, Director, Capabilities Development Directorate; Brig. Gen. Simon Doran, Commanding General, Marine Corps Warfighting Lab; Brig. Gen. Tamara Campbell, Commanding General, Marine Corps Systems Command; Mr. Stephen Bowdren, Program Executive Officer, Land Systems; and Mr. Frederick Stafany, panel moderator, give their remarks during the Requirements, Experimentation and Acquisitions panel at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 30, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 20:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960596
    VIRIN: 250430-M-BL153-2001
    Filename: DOD_110961445
    Length: 01:02:17
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    U.S. Marine Corps
    ModernDayMarine
    MDM2025
    MDM25

