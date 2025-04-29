U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Bradford Gering and Col. Derek Brannon give their remarks during the Future of Marine Corps Aviation panel at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 30, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 20:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960595
|VIRIN:
|250430-M-BL153-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110961444
|Length:
|00:57:01
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Modern Day Marine 2025 - Future of Marine Corps Aviation, by Cpl Joshua Munsen and Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.