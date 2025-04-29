U.S. Marine Corps Capt. William Chinchar, an infantry officer with Training and Education Command, speaks about the importance of technology education and how it will enhance Marines to broaden their skill sets. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)
Footage color space is Canon Cinema Gamut, and footage gamma is Canon Log 2.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 22:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|960593
|VIRIN:
|250430-M-AQ293-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110961432
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Modern Day Marine Day Two Interview Capt. William Chinchar, by LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.