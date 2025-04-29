Modern Day Marine Day Two Interview Sgt. Sawyer Runyan

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sawyer Runyan, an instructor at an Small Unarmed Aircraft System School, speaks about how the new latest innovation technologies will benefit Marines and the Marine Corps. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)
Footage color space is Canon Cinema Gamut, footage gamma is Canon Log 2.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 22:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|960591
|VIRIN:
|250430-M-AQ293-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110961408
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
