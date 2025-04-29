Modern Day Marine 2025 Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney Keynote

The 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, provides keynote remarks at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 29, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)
|04.29.2025
|04.30.2025 22:11
|Briefings
|960583
|250429-M-AL009-1004
|DOD_110961264
|00:10:18
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|0
|0
