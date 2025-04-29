Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern Day Marine 2025 Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney Keynote

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Lopez Gonzalez 

    Communication Directorate             

    The 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, provides keynote remarks at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 29, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 22:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 960583
    VIRIN: 250429-M-AL009-1004
    Filename: DOD_110961264
    Length: 00:10:18
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

