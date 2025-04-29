U.S. Navy Cmdr. Lincoln Kerger, an Operations officer assigned to Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic, speaks about his experience at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 30, 2025. Modern Day Marine is open specifically for Marines, DoD, association partners, and approved industry representatives and features more over than 300 exhibitors displaying the latest modern innovations, and technology that will improve on warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)
This work, Modern Day Marine 2025 Day Two Interview Cmdr. Lincoln Kerger, by LCpl Alondra Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
