Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Modern Day Marine 2025 Day Two Interview Cmdr. Lincoln Kerger

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Lopez Gonzalez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Lincoln Kerger, an Operations officer assigned to Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic, speaks about his experience at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 30, 2025. Modern Day Marine is open specifically for Marines, DoD, association partners, and approved industry representatives and features more over than 300 exhibitors displaying the latest modern innovations, and technology that will improve on warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 22:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 960581
    VIRIN: 250430-M-AL009-1003
    Filename: DOD_110961137
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modern Day Marine 2025 Day Two Interview Cmdr. Lincoln Kerger, by LCpl Alondra Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDM2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download