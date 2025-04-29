Modern Day Marine 2025 Day Two Interview Cmdr. Lincoln Kerger

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960581" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Lincoln Kerger, an Operations officer assigned to Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic, speaks about his experience at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 30, 2025. Modern Day Marine is open specifically for Marines, DoD, association partners, and approved industry representatives and features more over than 300 exhibitors displaying the latest modern innovations, and technology that will improve on warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)