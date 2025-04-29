Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-49 Drill

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    The mission of Marine Aircraft Group 49 is to organize, train, and equip combat ready squadrons to augment and reinforce the active Marine forces in time of war, national emergency or contingency operations. By providing personnel to conduct assault support, offensive air support, operational support airlift, aviation logistics and aviation ground support capabilities, MAG 49 is able to enhance operational tempo for active duty forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matt Porter)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 17:08
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    Drill
    USMC
    CBRN
    land nav

