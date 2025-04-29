DOD Leaders Testify on Missile Programs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Defense officials testify on missile defense and missile defeat programs before the House Armed Services Committee strategic forces subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, April 30, 2025. Testifying are: Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command; Air Force Lt. Gen. Heath A. Collins, director of Missile Defense Agency; Army Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command; and Andrea Yaffe, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for space policy.