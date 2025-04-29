Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Leaders Testify on Missile Programs

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense officials testify on missile defense and missile defeat programs before the House Armed Services Committee strategic forces subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, April 30, 2025. Testifying are: Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command; Air Force Lt. Gen. Heath A. Collins, director of Missile Defense Agency; Army Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command; and Andrea Yaffe, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for space policy.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 17:19
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:09:14
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

