U.S. Marines and members of the Jacksonville community gather at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens for the annual Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony in Jacksonville, North Carolina, April 26, 2025. The ceremony honored those who sacrificed and celebrated the accomplishments and perseverance of all Vietnam veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hunter Brock)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 16:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960568
|VIRIN:
|250429-M-AG272-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110960780
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony 2025, by LCpl Hunter Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.