B-Roll: Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960568" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and members of the Jacksonville community gather at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens for the annual Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony in Jacksonville, North Carolina, April 26, 2025. The ceremony honored those who sacrificed and celebrated the accomplishments and perseverance of all Vietnam veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hunter Brock)