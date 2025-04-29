Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony 2025

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hunter Brock 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines and members of the Jacksonville community gather at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens for the annual Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony in Jacksonville, North Carolina, April 26, 2025. The ceremony honored those who sacrificed and celebrated the accomplishments and perseverance of all Vietnam veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hunter Brock)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 16:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960568
    VIRIN: 250429-M-AG272-1001
    Filename: DOD_110960780
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony 2025, by LCpl Hunter Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    KIA
    USMC
    Jacksonville
    MIA

