U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team Power in the Pines 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960564" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team is a specialized unit tasked with responding to and managing incidents involving hazardous materials, oil spills and weapons of mass destruction. As part of the National Strike Force, the AST provides rapid deployment capabilities to support federal, state and local agencies in environmental response operations. Their mission is to protect public health and safety, safeguard the environment and ensure the continuity of critical infrastructure during emergencies. Operating across the eastern United States, the Caribbean, and beyond, the Atlantic Strike Team brings expert technical assistance, specialized equipment and interagency coordination to the nation’s most complex and high-risk incidents. (U.S. Air Force video by Susan Moriarty)