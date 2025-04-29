The U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team is a specialized unit tasked with responding to and managing incidents involving hazardous materials, oil spills and weapons of mass destruction. As part of the National Strike Force, the AST provides rapid deployment capabilities to support federal, state and local agencies in environmental response operations. Their mission is to protect public health and safety, safeguard the environment and ensure the continuity of critical infrastructure during emergencies. Operating across the eastern United States, the Caribbean, and beyond, the Atlantic Strike Team brings expert technical assistance, specialized equipment and interagency coordination to the nation’s most complex and high-risk incidents. (U.S. Air Force video by Susan Moriarty)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 15:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960564
|VIRIN:
|250419-F-XX000-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110960564
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team Power in the Pines 2025, by Susan Moriarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
