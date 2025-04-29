Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team Power in the Pines 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Video by Susan Moriarty 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    The U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team is a specialized unit tasked with responding to and managing incidents involving hazardous materials, oil spills and weapons of mass destruction. As part of the National Strike Force, the AST provides rapid deployment capabilities to support federal, state and local agencies in environmental response operations. Their mission is to protect public health and safety, safeguard the environment and ensure the continuity of critical infrastructure during emergencies. Operating across the eastern United States, the Caribbean, and beyond, the Atlantic Strike Team brings expert technical assistance, specialized equipment and interagency coordination to the nation’s most complex and high-risk incidents. (U.S. Air Force video by Susan Moriarty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 15:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960564
    VIRIN: 250419-F-XX000-1001
    Filename: DOD_110960564
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team Power in the Pines 2025, by Susan Moriarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL, U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team, Power in the Pines 2025, National Strike Force,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download