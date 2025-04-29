Coast Guard offloads over $12 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Caribbean Sea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Crew members aboard USCGC Tampa (WMEC 902) offload 59 bales of illicit drugs worth more than $12 million at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 30, 2025. The seized contraband was the result of two interdictions in the Caribbean Sea by the crew of USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul and their embarked Navy helicopter and Coast Guard law enforcement detachments. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker)