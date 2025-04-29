Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads over $12 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Caribbean Sea

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Crew members aboard USCGC Tampa (WMEC 902) offload 59 bales of illicit drugs worth more than $12 million at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 30, 2025. The seized contraband was the result of two interdictions in the Caribbean Sea by the crew of USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul and their embarked Navy helicopter and Coast Guard law enforcement detachments. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 15:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960562
    VIRIN: 250430-G-HW752-1001
    Filename: DOD_110960543
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    drugs
    offload
    Port Everglades
    USCGC Tampa
    United States Customs and Border Protection
    USS Minneapolis St Paul

