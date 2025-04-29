Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – TY25 NJARNG Best Warrior Competition – Range 28A, 29A & 34 Zero and Qual 30 April 2025

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    TY25 NJARNG Best Warrior Competition – Range 28A, 29A & 34 Zero and Qual 30 April 2025. (Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960559
    VIRIN: 250430-A-IE493-2390
    Filename: DOD_110960479
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – TY25 NJARNG Best Warrior Competition – Range 28A, 29A & 34 Zero and Qual 30 April 2025, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix TY25 NJARNG Best Warrior Competition

