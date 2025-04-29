Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanding Generals' Cup

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines compete in the 2025 Commanding Generals’ (CG’s) Cup Basketball Challenge, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, April 29, 2025. The CG’s Cup Basketball Challenge consists of three various dribbling and shooting techniques including non-dominant hand dribbling, free throws, and a half-court shot. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960557
    VIRIN: 250429-M-VW800-1001
    Filename: DOD_110960475
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

