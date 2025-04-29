U.S. Marines compete in the 2025 Commanding Generals’ (CG’s) Cup Basketball Challenge, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, April 29, 2025. The CG’s Cup Basketball Challenge consists of three various dribbling and shooting techniques including non-dominant hand dribbling, free throws, and a half-court shot. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960557
|VIRIN:
|250429-M-VW800-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110960475
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Commanding Generals' Cup, by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
