    Fort Drum Maple Days

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Video by Alexandra Cummings 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Get ready to experience the sweet side of nature at Fort Drum Maple Days! From tree tapping to syrup sampling, Soldiers and their families get to experience firsthand how maple syrup is made. This event brings the community together for a week of maple-tastic fun!

    (Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 15:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960552
    VIRIN: 250313-A-TE514-7231
    Filename: DOD_110960456
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Fort Drum
    maple syrup
    Maple Days
    Fort Drum Maple Days

