Get ready to experience the sweet side of nature at Fort Drum Maple Days! From tree tapping to syrup sampling, Soldiers and their families get to experience firsthand how maple syrup is made. This event brings the community together for a week of maple-tastic fun!



(Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs Office)